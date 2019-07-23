UPDATE: Unfortunate trawler sinks on Capricorn Coast

WATERY GRAVE: A rescue effort will be required after a trawler sank in Rosslyn Bay harbour.

UPDATE 9.40am: A deckhand from the prawn trawler which came to grief in Rosslyn Bay Harbour has shed more light on the stricken vessel.

Mick Mathiasen said this morning that contrary to earlier reports, the Moby Dick had been tied up properly in the harbour on Friday.

"We won't know what caused it to sink until there's an investigation but it was definitely tied up properly,” he said.

The vessel sank on Friday night.

MONDAY: A fishing trawler is currently resting in a watery grave after coming unstuck over the weekend.

The boat, the Moby Dick, was moored at the maintenance wharf at Rosslyn Bay.

The Moby Dick waits for a salvage operation at Rosslyn Bay. Contributed

It is unclear when an effort to recover the boat would take place.