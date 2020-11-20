Menu
Up to five people are involved in an alleged street fight at North Rockhampton.
Breaking

UPDATE: Up to five involved in alleged street brawl

kaitlyn smith
20th Nov 2020 12:36 PM
UPDATE, 1.20pm: Police have been unable to locate any parties involved in an alleged street fight earlier today.

Crews were first called to Painswick St at Berserker around 12.30pm.

It is understood up to five people were allegedly involved in an ugly altercation.

No arrests have been made.

INITIAL, 12.40pm: Multiple police units are racing to a North Rockhampton address amid reports of an ugly street fight.

It is understood up to five people – both male and female – are assaulting one another at Painswick St, Berserker.

Early reports suggested it was concerned neighbours who phoned for help around 12.30pm.

It is unclear whether any persons have been injured at this time.

More to come.

