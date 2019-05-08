UPDATE: Ute crashes into Mount Morgan store front

3.15pm: A young girl reportedly narrowly escaped injury when a white ute smashed through the front doors of the Mt Morgan IGA today.

The force of the impact as the ute went through the sliding doors pushed back front counters of the shop, spilling contents onto the floor.

A witness said the young girl who is believed to have been shopping with her mother had only just moved out of the path of the ute.

Mount Morgan IGA. Jann Houley ROK080519mtmiga1

The witness said staff were very shaken up by the accident which forced management to shut the store while repairs were carried out.

The crash was recorded on CCTV and shows the ute going through the doors.

The damage to the store is attracting attention from numerous residents with large numbers of school students stopping by as they head home.

One student who arrived for her afternoon shift at the IGA was told to take the day off.

The elderly driver, who is a local man, was assessed by paramedics and allowed to go home after the accident which is under investigation.

Mount Morgan IGA. Jann Houley ROK080519mtmiga4

2.35PM: A CAR has crashed into the Mount Morgan IGA this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a white ute drove through the front window of the local grocery store around 2.30pm.

The driver is not injured and is said to be out of the car and walking around.

The store has been evacuated by the manager and there are not believed to be any injuries.

Reports suggest there is a crowd of people gathered around the scene.

QPS are on scene and paramedics are on route.