UPDATE: Vehicle ‘crashes into tree’ at Cawarral

Paramedics are responding to a report of a single-vehicle accident at Cawarral on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE: One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with rib injuries after a single-vehicle crash at Cawarral on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was transported in a stable condition.

It is understood the sole occupant of the vehicle was a man.

BREAKING 3.30PM: A vehicle has reportedly crashed into a tree at Cawarral on Thursday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers were dispatched to Warcons Rd, Cawarral, at 3.16pm.

It is not yet known how many people were in the vehicle but initial reports indicated there was at least one male occupant.