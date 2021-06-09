Menu
UPDATE: Vehicle rollover with two children inside

Vanessa Jarrett
9th Jun 2021 8:12 AM
UPDATE 8.40am: Two children are complaining of muscle pain.

An adult female, who has pelvic and neck pain, will be stretchered into the ambulance.

One lane of the highway is closed.

8.20am: A vehicle rolled on its roof 10kms outside of Rockhampton on the Ridgelands Road on Wednesday morning just after 8am.

It is believed all three occupants of the vehicle have removed themselves safely from the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

