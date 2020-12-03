Menu
Police have attempted to pursue a vehicle near Raglan.
UPDATE: Vehicle seen in Rocky after earlier police pursuit

kaitlyn smith
3rd Dec 2020 4:58 PM
UPDATE, 4.50pm: Officers are still attempting to locate the driver of a blue Subaru WRX which earlier evaded police.

It is believed the vehicle has since been sighted travelling through the Rockhampton area.

The vehicle is believed to also have stolen plates with registration 236YHO.

Members of the public are urged not to engage with the driver.

It is understood they are wanted over three outstanding warrants.

Police first engaged in a pursuit on Bruce Hwy near Raglan around 12.45pm.

However, the chase was suspended only minutes after first commencing.

INITIAL, 1pm: Police have attempted to pursue a vehicle believed to be driven by a person wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

It is understood officers tried to intercept the blue Subaru WRX on the Bruce Hwy near Raglan, south of Rockhampton.

The short-lived pursuit began around 12.45pm, and abandoned only minutes later.

The vehicle was also reportedly fitted with stolen licence plates.

It is believed the vehicle is now travelling toward Rockhampton.

More to come.

Just In

