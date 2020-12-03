UPDATE: Vehicle seen in Rocky after earlier police pursuit

Police have attempted to pursue a vehicle near Raglan.

UPDATE, 4.50pm: Officers are still attempting to locate the driver of a blue Subaru WRX which earlier evaded police.

It is believed the vehicle has since been sighted travelling through the Rockhampton area.

The vehicle is believed to also have stolen plates with registration 236YHO.

Members of the public are urged not to engage with the driver.

It is understood they are wanted over three outstanding warrants.

Police first engaged in a pursuit on Bruce Hwy near Raglan around 12.45pm.

However, the chase was suspended only minutes after first commencing.

