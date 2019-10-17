Menu
Police car
News

Update: Violent street brawl breaks out in Rocky

Steph Allen
17th Oct 2019 9:07 PM
UPDATE 9.05PM: Police media have confirmed that a street fight that broke out this evening was between three intoxicated males on Berserker and Rodboro St in Berserker.

When police arrived, the fight came to an end and there were no complaints forthcoming to the officers.

“Nobody was willing to say what happened,” the media spokesperson reported.

None of the males have been charged.

INITIAL STORY: VIOLENT street brawl has broken out in Berserker this evening, between a large group of intoxicated males.

Police received the call at 8.20pm when the fight first broke out on Berserker and Rodboro St.

Police are currently on scene and are attempting to subdue the situation.

The males all appear to be intoxicated and there are reports of unknown weapons.

More to follow.

