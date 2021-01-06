UPDATE: Wanted man jumping backyard fences

Police officers are chasing a man who is jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

UPDATE 7PM: A man is still on the run from police after a footchase through south Rockhampton streets on Wednesday afternoon.

At 7pm, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said the suspect had so far evaded capture.

BREAKING 5PM: Police officers are chasing a man who is jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside.

The drama began near the Red Lion Hotel shortly after 5pm when a heavily tattooed man wearing no shirt, but carrying a white shirt, started running from police.

The man has jumped a number of backyard fences in the Denham, West, Talford and Oxford streets area.

It is believed the man is wanted on warrants.

The suspect is described as a caucasian male.

Multiple police units are involved in the search and officers have spoken to Red Lion Hotel staff as well as a number of residents in the area.

The police dog squad is also involved in the search.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

