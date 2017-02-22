UPDATE: Warning for crocodile heard near Coast sports field

UPDATE 4.15pm: Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection conducted a site inspection today following a report of a possible crocodile in Ross Creek near the sporting field.

A spokesman for the department said a low tide investigation of the area did not reveal any evidence of a crocodile in an area of Ross Creek, near Webb Park.

READ: Crododile spotted near the centre of Rockhampton.

"This is not unusual and is not a reason to be complacent,” the spokesman said.

"Recent sighting warning signs were deployed at the sporting club and staff were advised to inform members of a potential crocodile in the area.

"Wildlife officers will continue to monitor the area and members of the public are encouraged to report any crocodile sightings to EHP as soon as possible on 1300 130 372. Timely reports are of great assistance to EHP's crocodile management activities.

"No waterway in crocodile country can ever be considered to be free of crocodiles. That's why it's very important to always be Crocwise in croc country.”

1PM: YEPPOON rugby league Seagulls president David Hiscox says he believes there's a croc lurking in Yeppoon's Ross Ck.

Mr Hiscox phoned The Morning Bulletin today concerned, after hearing deep growling sounds that are matched to a crocodile's call, coming from the edge of the creek at Webb Park.

David Hiscox Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK220311svox2 Sharyn O'Neill

He said he and a few other members were standing out on the clubhouse deck last night around 7.45pm when they heard the unusual and loud sounds.

Mr Hiscox contacted the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection this morning to inform them, and said authorities were taking a look at the site today.

"They said they would be putting signs up at the park,” Mr Hiscox said.

"We have young kids playing right near that area so I'm pretty concerned.”

Mr Hiscox said this was the first time he'd ever had a possible croc issue but had been told by older club members, there had been sightings in the past.