UPDATE: Water search continues for missing Dysart man

MISSING MAN: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is conducting a search and rescue mission for a person missing overboard a vessel, believed to be in the water off the Capricorn Coast.

UPDATE 9.20AM: IN their latest statement, Queeensland Police have confirmed the search was continuing for a Dysart man who went missing near North Keppel Island yesterday.

“The search continues for a 60-year-old man missing in waters off North Keppel Island with Queensland Police coordinating air and sea assets,” the QPS statement said.

“Search conditions remain favourable and encompass an area in excess of 125sqnm north west of the man’s last known location.

“Today’s search involves Water Police and Coast Guard vessels, as well as helicopter support from RACQ LifeFlight.

“The man, from Dysart, was reported missing yesterday (January 14) after he and a 62-year-old Yeppoon man attempted to swim to their seven-metre vessel which was dragging its anchor near Conical Rocks at around 3am.”

Police confirmed the 62-year-old made it to the vessel, however the 60-year-old man failed to reach the boat.

“Local police remain in contact with the man’s family during this difficult time,” the said.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day. Quote this reference number: QP2000094745

UPDATE 8AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed the search was ongoing for the 60-year-old man missing in the waters near the Keppel Island Group.

More details were expected to be released this morning regarding an expanded search area.

TUESDAY 3.50PM: More details were revealed in a police press conference in Yeppoon. READ: Men used inflatable raft in retrieval effort gone wrong

TUESDAY 10.30AM: PLANS are being discussed to expand a search currently underway to find a man lost at sea in the Keppel Island Group early this morning.

Officer in charge of Yeppoon police, Acting Senior Sargent Amanda Warby said two men, were staying on the beach at Pleasant (Conical) Island, north of North Keppel Island when they noticed their anchored seven-metre vessel was dragging its anchor near Conical Rocks.

They became separated when they attempted to swim out to retrieve the vessel around 3am.

One of the men, a 62-year-old made it to the vessel, however the other 60-year-old man did not reach it and remains missing.

Snr Sgt Smith said police were made aware of the incident at 3.13am.

In a post on social media, Rescue 300 said it was tasked at 4am to conduct the search in the area in collaboration with Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

While one of the man was located on the vessel suffering exhaustion and exposure to the elements, there was no sign of the missing man.

Capricorn Coast Water Police confirmed they were in the midst of planning to expand their search.

Rockhampton police Senior Sargent Katrina Williams said there were fixed wing aircraft from Cairns, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Helicopter and Coast Guard Yeppoon QF11 and Water Police vessels combing the area.

She said the boat was being towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour to be examined further.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Yeppoon Police will host a press conference at 12.30pm.

More to follow.