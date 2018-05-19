UPDATE: Water supply restored as major Yeppoon leak fixed

UPDATE SATURDAY 9.20AM: NORMAL water supply has now been restored to areas south of Yeppoon.

Crews have been flushing mains to remove any discoloured water which may have been caused by the changes in flows.

The crew advised last night that the estimated time for returned supply was 10.30pm and worked through until water supply was returned.

Council thanked residents for their patience and gave a special thanks to their "amazing crews for their dedication”.

If you experience discoloured water please contact council on 4913 5000.

UPDATE 1.20PM: Repair work to the supply main is anticipated to be completed by late this afternoon.

The main cause of the water issue is on Scenic Highway, Lammermoor approximately 300 meters north in the native gardens.

For anyone visiting the site, be aware this is a construction zone with trucks and construction activity occurring so please ensure you keep a safe distance.

INITIAL: Water Supplies to areas of South Yeppoon are currently being disrupted as a result of a large leak in a major trunk supply main.

Livingstone Shire Council has advised repairs to the leak will most likey take all day.

All areas south of Yeppoon including Lammermoor, Statue Bay, Mulambin, Causeway, Emu Park, Zilzie and Keppel Sands are requested to restrict water use to an absolute minimum.

Council advises water use should be restricted to essential house hold use only.

Activities such as washing clothes, watering gardens, washing cars, etc. should be left until supply is restored.

Council thanked the public for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience.