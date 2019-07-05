UPDATE: Well known CQ wreckers' shed destroyed by fire

8.40AM: A WELL known Gracemere business has had its industrial sized shed destroyed by fire this morning.

Zebra Wreckers, on Somerset Rd, is a major wrecking company within Central Queensland.

On their website, the list themselves as leaders in truck wrecking and 'other areas such as scrap metal recycling, rubbish removal and new and second hand car parts.

As many as 12 fire crews were at the scene of the large fire which has caused 'significant damage' to the property.

As well as the shed fire, there was a second fire on a pile of tyres that required a excavator to assist with extinguishing it.

7.40AM: A large industrial shed has been destroyed by fire in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency said two fires caused significant damage to the shed and surrounding areas.

One of the fires was in a large industrial shed which is understood to have had prime movers inside, while another fire started on a pile of tyres nearby.

Crews were called to the Somerset Rd address at 1.40am where they found the shed 'well alight'.

Multiple fire crews have been at the scene throughout the morning.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area due to smoke.

6.40AM: UP TO 12 fire crews are at the scene of a large industrial fire in Gracemere which started in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to Somerset Road at 1.40am after reports of a large shed fire.

When they arrived the shed was 'well alight'.

It is believed there were a number of prime movers in the shed at the time.

As well as the shed fire, there was also a large fire on a pile of tyres crews worked to put out.

An excavator was brought in to assist with the tyre fire.

As of 6.30am this morning there were still 12 crews on scene, and the fire has been 'contained but not fully extinguished.'

Somerset Rd runs parallel to the Capricorn Highway for approximately 5km.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are asking motorists to avoid the area due to smoke.

Queensland Ambulance were also called to the scene at 1.48am.

More to come.