CRASH: A cattle truck is blocking the Capricorn Highway west of Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK110511cbridge1
News

UPDATE: Western highway still blocked by crashed prime mover

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 5:39 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40PM: THE Capricorn Highway is still blocked near Westwood by the three vehicle crash, which included a rolled cattle-laden prime mover.

Queensland Police said the truck had now been righted back onto its wheels and were hopeful that one lane of the highway would reopen to traffic in the next hour.

Queensland Ambulance said one male had suffered a minor head injury but had declined transport to hospital.

INITIAL: A PRIME mover carrying cattle has rolled and is blocking the Capricorn Highway, 60km west of Rockhampton.

Queensland Police said a crash involving the cattle truck and two other vehicles occurred in the Westwood and Gogango area at 12.50pm.

The highway is blocked in both directions by the vehicles and cattle.

Queensland Ambulance were not yet on scene to confirm injuries.

Incident response services are proceeding.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternative route.

More to follow.

cattle truck rollover gogango tmbcrashes westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

