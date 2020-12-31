UPDATE: When Rocky’s popular weekly markets will return

Bruce Benson from Benson Bananas has been selling his produce at the Kern Arcade Markets for 20 years.

Bruce Benson from Benson Bananas has been selling his produce at the Kern Arcade Markets for 20 years.

UPDATE 3.30PM: The Kern Arcade Markets have been rebranded as the Rocky Racecourse Markets.

The first of them will be held on Sunday, January 24, at the new venue - Callaghan Park racecourse.

Markets co-ordinator Madonna McMullen said it was “a big relief” to find a suitable venue for the weekly markets which, on average, attracted between 80 to 100 stallholders.

She let stallholders know about the new venue on Wednesday and said they were all “very supportive and very excited”.

INITIAL: A new venue has been found for Rockhampton’s Kern Arcade Markets.

Co-ordinator Madonna McMullen announced on Thursday morning that they would be relocated to Callaghan Park racecourse.

She has been busily searching for a suitable location after the announcement earlier this month the Kern Arcade would close.

READ: Future of Kern Arcade Markets revealed amid closures

Ms McMullen, who has been the markets co-ordinator for 22 years, said she was excited for the new adventure and Callaghan Park was an ideal venue.

“It has a lot of positive assets, mainly undercover, plenty of parking, picturesque grounds and we can also incorporate children’s rides, horse and carriage rides, food vans and an ATM facility,” she said.

“I feel it will be great for our local community, as well as a tourist attraction.”

More to come

More stories

Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

‘Don’t despair’: Kern Arcade business has relocation plan

Iconic Rockhampton stores to close after 66 years