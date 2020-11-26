UPDATE: Woman arrested over South Rocky ‘knife attack’

A man in his 30s has suffered a laceration to his face after an alleged knife attack.

UPDATE, 10.50am: A woman suspected of attacking a man with a knife at Allenstown earlier today has since been arrested.

Police reportedly located the woman at an address near Rockhampton CBD around 10.30am.

It is believed she fled the initial Denham St property on foot following the alleged attack.

The male victim has since been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

He reportedly suffered a laceration to his face, among other minor injuries.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing at this time.

Charges at yet to bed laid.

INITIAL, 9.50am: Police are responding to reports of an possible armed assault at Rockhampton’s south.

It is understood a disturbance occurred at a Denham St address at Allenstown around 9.35am.

One of the parties involved was also reportedly armed with a knife.

Early reports suggest a 32-year-old man suffered a laceration to his face during the incident.

The alleged offender, believed to be a woman, has since fled the scene on foot.

Her whereabouts is unknown at this time, with police now searching the area.

It is unclear whether any other injuries have been sustained.

Paramedics are also currently at the scene.

More to come.