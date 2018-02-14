UPDATE: Woman drowns in CQ tragedy

Emergency service workers have performed CPR on a person pulled out of the water at Emu Park.

5am: A 46-year-old drowned at Emu Park yesterday afternoon after she and a boy were pulled from the water.

Early investigations indicate around 4.50pm, emergency services were called to the Emu Park boat ramp on Hill St following reports of a woman and a boy in the water.

The woman and boy were pulled from the water however the woman was unable to be revived and was declared deceased at the scene.

The boy, who was known to the woman, was transported to Yeppoon Hospital as a precaution.

Police investigations into the tragedy continue.

6pm, Tuesday: AUTHORITIES are "working on" a person who has been pulled from the water at Emu Park.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two people were recovered from the water about 4.50pm.

One was okay, however the second required "CPR".

The spokesman was unable to provide any further information about the patient's condition or circumstances surrounding the incident.

An initial alert said the unconfirmed location was the Emu Park boat ramp, with the affected person not alert.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson referred The Morning Bulletin's enquiry to police.