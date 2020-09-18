UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after car crashes outside servo
UPDATE, 7.40pm: A woman believed to be in her 50s has been taken to hospital after the vehicle she was driving collided with a power pole.
It is understood she did not suffer any serious injuries.
Ergon Energy are working to secure the scene as it occurred in close proximity to a service station.
A roadblock currently remains in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
INITIAL, 7pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has collided with a power pole in South Rockhampton.
The incident occurred around 6.45pm near the Caltex service station on Denham St, The Range.
Early reports suggested the driver was unresponsive for a short period of time.
However, it is understood they have since self-extricated from the vehicle.
QPS and QAS are currently in attendance.
Ergon Energy has also been urgently tasked to the scene.
A complete roadblock on Denham St has been established.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route if possible.