UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after car crashes outside servo

A car has crashed into a light pole outside a South Rockhampton service station.

A car has crashed into a light pole outside a South Rockhampton service station.

UPDATE, 7.40pm: A woman believed to be in her 50s has been taken to hospital after the vehicle she was driving collided with a power pole.

It is understood she did not suffer any serious injuries.

Ergon Energy are working to secure the scene as it occurred in close proximity to a service station.

A roadblock currently remains in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

INITIAL, 7pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has collided with a power pole in South Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 6.45pm near the Caltex service station on Denham St, The Range.

Early reports suggested the driver was unresponsive for a short period of time.

However, it is understood they have since self-extricated from the vehicle.

QPS and QAS are currently in attendance.

Ergon Energy has also been urgently tasked to the scene.

A complete roadblock on Denham St has been established.

Motorists are urged to take an alternative route if possible.