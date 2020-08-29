UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after suffering snake bite

A woman has been bitten by a snake at Tungamull.

UPDATE, 10.50am: The 30-year-old woman who was bitten by a snake has been taken to hospital.

It is understood she was bitten around 9.58am at an Emu Park Rd, Tungamull address.

She was later transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The species of the snake remains unclear.

Residents across Central Queensland are urged to remain ‘snake aware’.

INITIAL, 10.15am: Emergency services are racing to meet a woman waiting on the side of Emu Park Rd after she suffered a snake bite.

The 30-year-old female was reportedly bitten on the toe just before 10am at Tungamull, just east of Rockhampton.

She is reportedly conscious and breathing.

The species of the snake is unknown at this time.

