Two vehicles have collided in North Rockhampton this afternoon.
UPDATE: Woman hospitalised following North Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
28th Aug 2020 1:48 PM
UPDATE, 1.40pm: One female patient has been hospitalised following a two vehicle collision at Kawana this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Farm St and Alexandra St just after 12.30pm.

The woman has since arrived at Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood she is suffering both some neck and back pain.

The driver of the other vehicle escaped suffering only minor injuries.

Tow trucks have reportedly cleared the scene.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 12.40pm: Two vehicles have this afternoon collided near a busy North Rockhampton intersection.

The incident occurred around 12.30pm just 1km north of Farm St and Alexandra St, Kawana.

It is believed paramedics are treating one person complaining of neck pain.

No other major injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution through the area.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.

