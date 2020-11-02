UPDATE: Woman hospitalised following North Rocky crash

Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north.

Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north.

UPDATE, 5.50pm: A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash at Berserker.

Crews first attended the scene around 4.45pm following reports of a possible entrapment.

Fortunately, all patients managed to self-extricate from their vehicles prior to paramedic’s arrival.

The woman, however, was later taken to hospital in a stable condition using spinal precautions.

Three others were assessed on scene but required no further treatment.

All vehicles have since been removed from the scene.

INITIAL, 4.45pm: Emergency services are currently attending a three-vehicle crash at North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred just before 4.30pm on Dean St at Berserker.

Early reports suggested a person may be entrapped inside their vehicle.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time after crews shut Dean St.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.