Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north.
Three vehicles have collided in Rockhampton’s north.
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman hospitalised following North Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
2nd Nov 2020 5:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.50pm: A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash at Berserker.

Crews first attended the scene around 4.45pm following reports of a possible entrapment.

Fortunately, all patients managed to self-extricate from their vehicles prior to paramedic’s arrival.

The woman, however, was later taken to hospital in a stable condition using spinal precautions.

Three others were assessed on scene but required no further treatment.
All vehicles have since been removed from the scene.

INITIAL, 4.45pm: Emergency services are currently attending a three-vehicle crash at North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred just before 4.30pm on Dean St at Berserker.

Early reports suggested a person may be entrapped inside their vehicle.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time after crews shut Dean St.

No further details are known at this time.

More to come.

frenchville collision rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Man allegedly robs North Rockhampton supermarket

        Premium Content WATCH: Man allegedly robs North Rockhampton supermarket

        Crime The alleged robber made off with a ‘substantial’ amount of cash.

        Police race to jumper at Rocky CBD apartments

        Premium Content Police race to jumper at Rocky CBD apartments

        News Witnesses say a number of crews were called in to assist with the operation.

        Two men injured in battery explosion

        Premium Content Two men injured in battery explosion

        Breaking They were transported to Rockhampton Hospital with burns.

        'Girl power’: Lauga calls election a triumph for women

        Premium Content 'Girl power’: Lauga calls election a triumph for women

        Politics On track to be officially declared the 2020 election winner, Brittany Lauga is...