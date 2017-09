Emergency Services are on scene at a vehicle rollover at Bouldercombe.

Emergency Services are on scene at a vehicle rollover at Bouldercombe. Bev Lacey

A WOMAN has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover on Pierce Rd, Bouldercombe.

Two other patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable condition: a 38-year-old male for spinal precautions and a laceration to the head and a 19-year-old male with a laceration to the head.

The crash happened about 5.15pm.