CRASH: A hatchback has rear ended another vehicle at the intersection of Fitzroy and Campbell St. Leighton Smith
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after crash at busy intersection

Aden Stokes
by
15th Aug 2019 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Rockhampton intersection.

At 12.03am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Smoke was reportedly coming from one of the vehicles and chemicals were on the street.

Early reports indicate one of the people involved were complaining of chest pain.

One woman was transported from the scene to Rockhampton Hospital.

CRASH: A hatchback has rear ended another vehicle at the intersection of Fitzroy and Campbell St. Leighton Smith

12.10PM: TWO vehicle have collided at a busy Rockhampton intersection, with reports of smoke coming from one of the vehicles.

About 12.05pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Smoke is reportedly coming from one of the vehicles and chemicals are on the street.

Paramedics are currently on scene, with one person complaining of chest pain.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

