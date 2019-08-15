UPDATE: Woman in hospital after crash at busy intersection

CRASH: A hatchback has rear ended another vehicle at the intersection of Fitzroy and Campbell St.

CRASH: A hatchback has rear ended another vehicle at the intersection of Fitzroy and Campbell St. Leighton Smith

One woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Rockhampton intersection.

At 12.03am, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Campbell and Fitzroy St.

Smoke was reportedly coming from one of the vehicles and chemicals were on the street.

Early reports indicate one of the people involved were complaining of chest pain.

One woman was transported from the scene to Rockhampton Hospital.

