UPDATE: Woman in hospital after deadly sanke bite
UPDATE, 1.20PM: A woman has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake at the Caves.
At about 12.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a snake bite at a property on Rossmoya Rd.
Initial reports suggest the woman was bitten on the foot by a brown snake.
She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
