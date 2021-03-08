UPDATE: Woman in hospital after five-vehicle crash

Queensland Ambulance Service are at the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 8.30AM: A woman in her 50s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman described the crash as "nose to tail" and said the road had reopened to traffic.

INITIAL: Five vehicles have collided on the Capricorn Coast on Monday morning.

Emergency services responded to the five-vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd at Limestone Creek Bridge in Bondoola at 7.21am.

Five people were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

Four people were uninjured and a woman in her 50s had pelvic and neck pain.

She is expected to be transported to hospital.

The road is blocked in both directions.

Police are on scene setting up a traffic diversion.