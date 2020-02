UPDATE, 7.20PM: A woman in her 30s was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS are racing to reports of a woman falling off a horse south-west of Rockhampton.

At 6.17pm, paramedics were called to a horse fall on Gavial Gracemere Rd, across from the Burnett Hwy.

Initial reports indicate she has a suspected spinal injury and left wrist fracture.

She is aged in her 30s.

More to come.