Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
UPDATE: Woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 10:45 AM | Updated: 2:05 PM
UPDATE, 2.05PM: A woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

INITIAL: One person is being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics after two-vehicles collided in North Rockhampton on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Haynes Street and Dooley Street, Park Avenue, at 10.07am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were involved in the crash, with two of those people declining assessment.

More to come.

