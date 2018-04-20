UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after car hits tree
UPDATE 10.26am: A WOMAN is in a serious condition after her car ploughed into a tree last night in Rockhampton.
A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital confirmed the woman in her 20s was in a serious condition after a crash around 7.15pm on Thursday night.
The spokesperson confirmed three children were also in a stable condition in hospital.
INITIAL STORY: THREE children were involved in a car crash last night in West Rockhampton after the car they were in crashed into a pole.
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an address on Verney St at 7.15pm last night to reports of a single-vehicle accident with four patients.
On arrival, one female adult was entrapped in the vehicle with two teenagers and one toddler.
Paramedics assessed one of the teens for a leg injury while all other patients had minor injuries.
All people involved in the crash were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.