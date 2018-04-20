Menu
A woman in her 20s is in a serious condition after her car ploughed into a tree last night.
News

UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after car hits tree

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Apr 2018 10:32 AM

UPDATE 10.26am: A WOMAN is in a serious condition after her car ploughed into a tree last night in Rockhampton.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital confirmed the woman in her 20s was in a serious condition after a crash around 7.15pm on Thursday night.

The spokesperson confirmed three children were also in a stable condition in hospital.

INITIAL STORY: THREE children were involved in a car crash last night in West Rockhampton after the car they were in crashed into a pole.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an address on Verney St at 7.15pm last night to reports of a single-vehicle accident with four patients.

On arrival, one female adult was entrapped in the vehicle with two teenagers and one toddler.

Paramedics assessed one of the teens for a leg injury while all other patients had minor injuries.

All people involved in the crash were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

