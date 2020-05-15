Menu
QAS are responding to reports a woman is crushed between two vehicles in Bouldercombe.
UPDATE: Woman injured after being crushed by two cars

Kaitlyn Smith
15th May 2020 11:30 AM
UPDATE, 11.30am: A woman in her late 40s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after being crushed between two cars at a Bouldercombe residence.

She is reportedly in a stable condition, however suffering some significant leg injuries.

It is unknown at this time how long the patient remained trapped between the vehicles.

The speed at which the car was traveling is also unclear.

INITIAL, 9.30am: Emergency services are responding to reports a woman has been crushed between two vehicles.

The incident was reported around 9.30am this morning at a Bouldercombe residence.

It is believed the incident occurred after a driver of one vehicle hit the accelerator instead of break, crushing the woman into a stationery vehicle.

It is understood the incident occurred in a residential driveway.

The 47-year-old female is believed to be conscious, however is complaining of injuries to her legs.

QPS and QAS are en route.

More to come.

