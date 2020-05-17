UPDATE: Woman injured after being struck by car

INCIDENT: Ambulance are treating a woman who has been hit by a car. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

UPDATE, 11.50am: A woman who was stuck by a vehicle earlier this morning has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The 19-year-old female is in a stable condition and reportedly suffered minor leg injuries.

Reason for the accident or the model of car is unknown at this time.

It is understood the driver of the vehicle is assisting police.

INITIAL, 10am: Emergency services are responding to reports a 19-year-old female has been hit by a car.

It is understood the woman was struck by the vehicle as she was riding a bike.

The incident occurred around 10am near a bus stop close to Capricorn Highway, just outside of Rockhampton.

She is believed to have suffered some injuries to her legs.

QAS and QPS are en route to the scene.

More to come.