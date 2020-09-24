Menu
Two vehicles have collided outside Rockhampton Base Hospital.
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman injured following crash outside hospital

kaitlyn smith
24th Sep 2020 4:43 PM
UPDATE, 4.30pm: A female has been hospitalised following an earlier two-vehicle collision in South Rockhampton.

The incident, which occurred near Rockhampton Base Hospital, is believed to have been a low impact crash.

The woman was later taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

She was reportedly complaining of some back pain.

No further injuries were sustained.

INITIAL, 2.20pm: Emergency services are currently attending a traffic crash outside a major hospital in Rockhampton’s south.

It is understood two vehicles collided on Canning St, adjacent to Rockhampton Base Hospital around 2pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest only minor injuries have been sustained.

It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.

Both QAS and QPS are on scene.

