Crime

UPDATE: Woman left bleeding from eye after Rocky assault

kaitlyn smith
9th Oct 2020 5:12 PM
UPDATE, 5pm: A woman has been taken to hospital after she was involved in an assault this afternoon.

Police first attended a Dean St pharmacy following reports three females were involved in a physical altercation.

The initial woman sustained minor injuries and was left bleeding from the eye.

She is in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital.

It is understood all parties are known to each other.

INITIAL, 4pm: Police are currently attending a disturbance outside a pharmacy at North Rockhampton.

It is understood three females have been injured in an assault on Dean St, Frenchville.

The incident occurred just before 4pm this afternoon.

It is unclear why the altercation first occurred, or if any other parties were involved.

Paramedics have since been dispatched to the scene.

Early reports suggest all three women have been left bleeding.

One is reportedly bleeding from her eye socket.

However, the extent of the other parties injuries are unknown.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

