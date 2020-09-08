Menu
The rescue chopper has been called in to assist as the vehicle has rolled down a gully, off Mount Archer.
UPDATE: Woman rescued after car rolls off Mt Archer

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
8th Sep 2020 1:48 PM
UPDATE 1.45PM: A woman in her 40s has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after the vehicle she was driving plunged into a gully, off Mt Archer this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Pilbeam Drive about 10.40am.

After some initial trouble finding the accident scene, emergency services crews found the vehicle about halfway up the steep road.

The female driver was trapped but remained conscious.

As a major rescue operation got underway, police closed Pilbeam Drive to traffic in both directions.

The Mt Archer thoroughfare was reopened at 1.05pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition with chest, back and pelvic injuries.

11.56am: EMERGENCY services crews have located a vehicle which has rolled off Pilbeam Drive, Mount Archer.

The car is understood to be in a gully and the female driver is trapped, but reported to be conscious.

A call for help was received about 10.40am.

Initial reports indicated the car had ended up on its roof.

It is understood the accident is halfway up Pilbeam Drive.

Police have closed Pilbeam Drive to traffic in both directions and that closure is expected to be in place for some time while the rescue operation takes place.

The rescue chopper is assisting.

More to come.

Pilbeam Drive has been closed both directions after a car rolled off Mount Archer. Photo: Vanessa Jarrett.
