UPDATE: Woman t-boned in major North Rocky crash

Two vehicles have collided at Berserker, North Rockhampton.

UPDATE, 12.45pm: An older woman was reportedly t-boned outside Fulcrum Suspensions on Elphinstone St this afternoon.

It is understood she has since managed to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Three people in total have been assessed by paramedics.

Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained.

Minor taffic diversions currently remain in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are this afternoon attending a two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the collision occurred on Elphinstone St at Berserker around 12.15pm.

Five occupants are believed to have been involved in the incident.

Early reports suggested only minor injuries have been sustained.

QAS, QFES and QPS are currently on scene.

Minor traffic diversions are also in place.

No further information is known at this time.

More to come.