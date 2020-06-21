UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after daylight attack

A brazen daylight assault has occurred in Rockhampton CBD this afternoon.

UPDATE: A female has been taken to hospital following an alleged assault at the hands of a male this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1pm at Kingel Park in Rockhampton City.

QAS treated the woman on scene before transporting her to hospital in a stable condition.

The man, believed to be the woman’s partner, fled the scene.

No arrests have be made.

INITAL: A 21-year-old female has been assaulted at a park in Rockhampton’s CBD this afternoon.

It is understood she was involved in an altercation with a male just before 1pm today at Kingel Park between Fitzroy and Denison St.

The woman is believed to have suffered an injury to her arm.

QAS and QPS are currently attending the scene, along with multiple bystanders.

The offender is understood to have fled the scene on bike.

It is believed the pair are known to each other.

More to come.