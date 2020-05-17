Menu
A woman is being treated for a snake bite this afternoon. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Breaking

UPDATE: woman taken to hospital after snake bite

kaitlyn smith
17th May 2020 2:30 PM
UPDATE, 2.40pm: A female patient has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after she suffered a snake bite earlier today.

It is believed the incident occurred at her property, though it is unknown what suburb.

It is understood the woman was driven in a passenger car to meet paramedics outside a Nerimbera Meatworker.

She is reported to be in a stable condition.

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Paramedics are currently responding to a woman who has reportedly been bitten by a snake.

Early reports suggest the incident occurred around 12.20pm this afternoon.

It is understood the patient is traveling by vehicle to meet emergency services in Nerimbera.

The species of the snake and whether it is venomous is unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding how the woman was bitten are also unclear.

More to come.

qld ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

