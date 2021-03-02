UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital with suspected snake bite

A woman has reportedly presented to an Emu Park GP clinic with a potential snake bite on Tuesday morning. Picture: Rachel Vercoe

UPDATE, 12.20PM: A woman in her 40s has been transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected snake bite to her arm.

INITIAL: Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to an Emu Park GP clinic where a woman has reportedly presented with a potential snake bite on Tuesday morning.

The woman presented at the Emu Park GP clinic at about 11.20am.

Initial reports suggest she had marks on her arm and was expected to be taken to hospital for further treatment.