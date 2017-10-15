UPDATE: Woman thrown from 4WD in CQ Bruce Hwy rollover

the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlift a 51-year-old woman in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

UPDATE 12PM: A WOMAN was thrown from a LandCruiser and seriously injured when it rolled off the Bruce Hwy near St Lawrence this morning.

A mother, aged 51, and her son, 22, were both injured in the crash about 15km south west of the Central Queensland township, shortly before 8am.

The Toyota 4WD had left the road and rolled numerous times before coming to rest on its side.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service report their on-board critical care paramedic treated the Townsville woman for suspected head, spinal and abdominal injuries, plus multiple fractures.

She was stabilised at the scene before being transferred to the Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated her son on scene before he was transported by road to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS spokesman confirmed he suffered shoulder pain and minor grazes.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the pair were returning from Mackay at the time of the crash.

UPDATE 10.45AM: A WOMAN is being airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after a crash on the Bruce Hwy, 15km south of St Lawrence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the 51 year old is one of two patients injured in the single-vehicle incident.

A witness report from the scene suggested the woman was lying on the side of the road unable to move after a Toyota LandCruiser came off the highway.

Images from the scene show the vehicle well off the road and on its side.

QAS confirmed the woman suffered chest and leg injuries, but was stable at the time the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service began the transfer.

The second patient, a 22-year-old man, is currently being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

He is in a stable condition with shoulder pain and minor grazes.

It comes as emergency services respond to another Bruce Hwy crash near Carmila.

It is believed the vehicle has come off the road and into a creek with an adult and two children inside.

8AM: A WOMAN is lying on the side of the Bruce Hwy unable to move after a Toyota Landcruiser crashed off the highway north of Rockhampton.

The single vehicle accident happened around 7.40am, 15km south of St Lawrence.

A witness report from the scene suggests the 51-year-old woman on the ground may have been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

She is complaining of pain in her legs.

A man still in the vehicle isn't believed to be seriously injured at this time but details are sketchy.

Emergency services are on the way to the scene.

There are no initial reports of the Bruce Hwy being closed.

More to follow.