UPDATE: Woman unharmed after home electrocution
UPDATE, 5.15pm: A young woman who was today electrocuted inside her Depot Hill has escaped unharmed.
Paramedics were called to the scene around 4pm this afternoon after the 17-year-old accidentally spilt water on a power socket.
She reportedly suffered some injuries to her hand, however was not taken to hospital.
INITIAL, 4.30pm: A 17-year-old woman has this afternoon suffered an electrical shock at her home in Depot Hill.
The young woman is understood to have accidentally spilt water on a power socket around 4pm.
She has reportedly sustained some significant injuries to her hand.
QAS are currently en route.
More to come.