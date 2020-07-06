Menu
A woman has suffered electrical shock in her Depot Hill this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman unharmed after home electrocution

Kaitlyn Smith
6th Jul 2020 4:31 PM
UPDATE, 5.15pm: A young woman who was today electrocuted inside her Depot Hill has escaped unharmed.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 4pm this afternoon after the 17-year-old accidentally spilt water on a power socket.

She reportedly suffered some injuries to her hand, however was not taken to hospital.

INITIAL, 4.30pm: A 17-year-old woman has this afternoon suffered an electrical shock at her home in Depot Hill.

The young woman is understood to have accidentally spilt water on a power socket around 4pm.

She has reportedly sustained some significant injuries to her hand.

QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

