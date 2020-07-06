UPDATE: Woman unharmed after home electrocution

A woman has suffered electrical shock in her Depot Hill this afternoon.

UPDATE, 5.15pm: A young woman who was today electrocuted inside her Depot Hill has escaped unharmed.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 4pm this afternoon after the 17-year-old accidentally spilt water on a power socket.

She reportedly suffered some injuries to her hand, however was not taken to hospital.

