UPDATE: Woman’s chest, head injured in North Rocky crash

Early reports suggest three vehicles have collide outside Emmaus College, Norman Gardens.

UPDATE, 1.50pm: Two vehicles have been cleared from the scene following a multi-vehicle crash outside Emmaus College.

It was earlier believed three cars had been involved, however a QFES spokeswoman confirmed that was not the case.

QFEs crews assisted with the extraction of one woman from her vehicle.

She has since been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood she suffered a minor laceration to her head.

Traffic is now moving freely throughout the area.

INITIAL, 1pm: Emergency services are responding to a three vehicle crash near Emmaus College in Rockhampton’s North.

The incident occurred just before 12.30pm on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

It is understood one female patient is complaining of chest pain.

She also reportedly sustained a minor laceration to her head.

Other patients involved have reportedly escaped unharmed.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently managing the scene.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.