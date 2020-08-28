Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Early reports suggest three vehicles have collide outside Emmaus College, Norman Gardens.
Early reports suggest three vehicles have collide outside Emmaus College, Norman Gardens.
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman’s chest, head injured in North Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
28th Aug 2020 2:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.50pm: Two vehicles have been cleared from the scene following a multi-vehicle crash outside Emmaus College.

It was earlier believed three cars had been involved, however a QFES spokeswoman confirmed that was not the case.

QFEs crews assisted with the extraction of one woman from her vehicle.

She has since been transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood she suffered a minor laceration to her head.

Traffic is now moving freely throughout the area.

INITIAL, 1pm: Emergency services are responding to a three vehicle crash near Emmaus College in Rockhampton’s North.

The incident occurred just before 12.30pm on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

It is understood one female patient is complaining of chest pain.

She also reportedly sustained a minor laceration to her head.

Other patients involved have reportedly escaped unharmed.

QPS, QFES and QAS are currently managing the scene.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

More to come.

emmaus college traffic incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

        Premium Content New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

        News Families and tourists are expected to flock to the coast to check out the exciting Capricorn Dinosaur Park once it’s built.

        Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

        Premium Content Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

        News The national park was awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice award, meaning it is...

        ‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

        Premium Content ‘My wrist snapped... the noise it made was so loud’

        Horses In-demand Rocky jockey undergoes surgery after accident at Callaghan Park.

        Watch Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals live

        Premium Content Watch Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals live

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Catch the Open A, Open B and Open C deciders here.