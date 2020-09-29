UPDATE: Woman’s lucky escape after frightening CBD crash

The aftermath of a collision at Kent and Fitzroy St.

UPDATE, 5pm: All occupants involved in a two-vehicle collision at Rockhampton CBD have escaped uninjured.

A QAS spokesman confirmed two patients were assessed on scene, though did not require further treatment.

The peak hour crash left the southbound lane of Fitzroy St blocked for around 35 minutes.

Both vehicles have since been cleared from the scene.

Traffic is reportedly starting to flow through the area once more.

INITIAL, 4pm: Emergency services are currently responding to a multi-vehicle collision at Rockhampton CBD.

Two vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Fitzroy St and Kent St around 3.50pm.

Early reports suggested a female was encapsulated inside one of the vehicles.

However, it is now believed all occupants have self-extricated from the cars.

It is unknown if any injuries have been sustained.

Multiple QAS units are reportedly on scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.