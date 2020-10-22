Menu
A caravan has overturned following a two-vehicle crash at the Capricorn Coast. Photo: file photo
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman’s lucky escape as caravan flips at Cap Coast

kaitlyn smith
22nd Oct 2020 8:23 PM
UPDATE, 8pm: A woman has escaped unharmed following a major crash at the Capricorn Coast this evening.

It is believed her caravan overturned following a two-vehicle collision at Coorooman just after 6pm.

Paramedics assessed the woman on scene, however she required no further treatment.

The incident resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes.

Traffic has once again started to move throughout the area.

QPS and QFES also attended the scene.

INITIAL, 6.15pm: Emergency services are this evening responding to a two-vehicle crash at the Capricorn Coast.

It is believed a caravan and utility vehicle lost control at the corner of Emu Park Rd and Coorooman Creek Rd, Coorooman around 6.10pm.

Early reports suggest the caravan has rolled on its roof as a result.

Both vehicles were reportedly travelling in the southbound lane at the time of crash.

However, it is understood the inbound lane is now completely blocked to traffic.

It is understood all individuals have managed to self-extricate from the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.
QPS, QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.

