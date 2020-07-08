UPDATE: Women cut from vehicle after Yeppoon Rd crash

Two women are trapped in their car after a two-vehicle collision at a troublesome intersection.

UPDATE, 4.40pm: Efforts to free two women trapped inside a badly damaged vehicle have this afternoon been successful.

QFES worked to free both patients for around an hour after the vehicle they were travelling collided with another.

It is understood both women are now being transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

Both have reportedly suffered injuries to their neck and back.

The driver of the other vehicle is believed to have escaped unharmed.

QPS remain on scene controlling traffic, while one vehicle is being towed.

The intersection at Yeppoon Rd and Dairy Inn Rd is a notorious crash hotspot.

Last month, Wade Rothery called for it to be reviewed after a number of deadly crashes.

UPDATE, 4.15pm: The task to free two women encapsulated inside a vehicle continues.

One woman was reportedly freed around 4.05pm suffering head and neck injuries.

The second woman is expected to be removed by fireys with advice from paramedics.

QPS, QAS and QFES all remain on scene.

The condition of the driver from the second vehicle is unknown at this time.

INITIAL, 3.40pm: Emergency services are working to free two women stuck inside a vehicle after it collided with another at Cawarral.

It is understood the crashed occurred around 3.30pm this afternoon at the intersection of Yeppoon Rd and Dairy Inn Rd.

Both of the women are reportedly conscious, though suffering neck and back pain.

QFES are currently working to remove the women with heavy-duty equipment at the instruction of QAS.

It is believed major debris is spread across with road.

QPS are also on scene directing traffic.

More to come.