UPDATE: Women freed as vehicle flips in Rocky CBD crash

A vehicle is on its side after a CBD crash.

UPDATE, 5pm: Three females have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision in Rockhampton CBD.

One of the vehicles involved reportedly flipped on its side, trapping two women.

The pair were removed from the vehicle around 15 minutes after the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle was able to self-extricate.

It is understood all parties have sustained only minor injuries.

They are currently listed in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital.

Traffic diversions remain in place as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

INITIAL, 4.20pm: Two people are trapped inside their vehicle after it flipped on its side following a two-car collision in Rockhampton’s south.

The peak-hour incident occurred around 4.10pm at the CBD intersection of East St and Stanley St.

Multiple emergency crews are currently attending the scene, with major traffic delays expected.

A woman from the second vehicle has self-extricated.

Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained by either party.

More to come.