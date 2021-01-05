UPDATE: Yeppoon and Westwood stolen Landcruisers “connected”

12:30PM

A Queensland Police representative has confirmed the theft of a maroon Landcruiser from Yeppoon on Monday night is linked to the theft of a grey Landcruiser from Westwood.

It is believed the maron vehicle was abandoned at the site of the second crime, and defaced with spray paint.

Police investigations are ongoing.

9:50AM

Police are seeking assistance from the public to be on the look out for a stolen grey Toyota Landcruiser utility with registration 386TAF.

The vehicle was stolen from Westwood overnight (Monday, January 4) and is believed to be travelling in the area between Westwood, Woorabinda, Gracemere, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Police believe the person driving the vehicle may be able to assist with other outstanding police matters.

Have you seen this stolen vehicle?

This stolen vehicle should not be intercepted.

If sighted, please call Triple Zero (000) or Policelink (131 444).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100026392 within the online suspicious activity form.

8:20AM Police are in possession of a red Landcruiser which has been defaced.

It seems the thieves swapped one stolen car for another during last night’s vehicle theft at Westwood.

7:00AM Rockhampton police are on the lookout for a grey Toyota Landcruiser stolen from outside a Westwood motel room overnight.

They don’t know in which direction the 2003 model Landcruiser, registration number 386 TAF, is heading.

There was another theft overnight at Stanwell, possibly related.