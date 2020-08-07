Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wet weather has contributed to a number of collisions across Central Queensland today.
Wet weather has contributed to a number of collisions across Central Queensland today.
Breaking

UPDATE: Yeppoon Rd cleared after vehicle hits guard rail

kaitlyn smith
7th Aug 2020 6:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6pm: The driver of a vehicle which collided with a guard rail on Yeppoon Rd has escaped uninjured.

It is believed the driver had already departed the scene prior to paramedics arriving.

No other individuals were assessed or taken to hospital.

The vehicle has since been towed from the busy road.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 5.20pm: Another single-vehicle collision has this evening occurred on the treacherous Yeppoon Rd, near Ironpot.

It is understood a small silver hatchback collided with a guardrail around 5.10pm.

The vehicle has reportedly sustained some damage to its front.

It is unknown whether its occupants have suffered any serious injuries.

QAS, QPS and QAS are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to remain impacted for a short time.

More to come.

qps regional traffic accidents yeppoon rd crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Shoalwater soldier struck by falling tree

        Premium Content UPDATE: Shoalwater soldier struck by falling tree

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the Central Queensland military training base around midday.

        Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Premium Content Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Rural Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been strong sales...

        UPDATE: Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle collision

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle collision

        Breaking Multiple people have been injured following a three-vehicle collision.

        Young CQ auctioneer living out his dream job

        Premium Content Young CQ auctioneer living out his dream job

        Rural The Rockhampton man placed runner up at yesterday’s 2020 ALPA Queensland Young...