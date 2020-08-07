UPDATE: Yeppoon Rd cleared after vehicle hits guard rail

Wet weather has contributed to a number of collisions across Central Queensland today.

UPDATE, 6pm: The driver of a vehicle which collided with a guard rail on Yeppoon Rd has escaped uninjured.

It is believed the driver had already departed the scene prior to paramedics arriving.

No other individuals were assessed or taken to hospital.

The vehicle has since been towed from the busy road.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 5.20pm: Another single-vehicle collision has this evening occurred on the treacherous Yeppoon Rd, near Ironpot.

It is understood a small silver hatchback collided with a guardrail around 5.10pm.

The vehicle has reportedly sustained some damage to its front.

It is unknown whether its occupants have suffered any serious injuries.

QAS, QPS and QAS are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to remain impacted for a short time.

More to come.