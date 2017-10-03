UPDATE: Yeppoon Rd double lanes reopened after crash

A vehicle on the Yeppon Rd inbound to Rockhampton that flipped on it's side.

UPDATE: 12:50: BOTH lanes have been reopened on the Yeppoon Rd double lanes after a crash earlier today.

Two people have been transported to Rockhampton Base hospital for cautionary measures.

The car involved in the single vehicle crash has been loaded onto a tow truck and removed from the road.

Both lanes have been reopened to Rockhampton inbound traffic.

12.20pm: AT least two people are unconscious in a vehicle that has crashed on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Reports indicate emergency services have arrived at the scene where a single vehicle has crashed in the left hand lane on the double lane heading towards Rockhampton.

It is believed traffic is reduced to one lane of traffic as emergency crews work.

Reports indicate there is fluid coming from the vehicle.

No other details are available yet.

12.07pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Reports indicate the crash site is between the Cawarral turn off and the double lanes headed towards Rockhampton.

