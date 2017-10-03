28°
News

UPDATE: Yeppoon Rd double lanes reopened after crash

A vehicle on the Yeppon Rd inbound to Rockhampton that flipped on it's side.
A vehicle on the Yeppon Rd inbound to Rockhampton that flipped on it's side. Allan Reinikka
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

UPDATE: 12:50: BOTH lanes have been reopened on the Yeppoon Rd double lanes after a crash earlier today.

Two people have been transported to Rockhampton Base hospital for cautionary measures.

The car involved in the single vehicle crash has been loaded onto a tow truck and removed from the road.

Both lanes have been reopened to Rockhampton inbound traffic.

12.20pm: AT least two people are unconscious in a vehicle that has crashed on the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Reports indicate emergency services have arrived at the scene where a single vehicle has crashed in the left hand lane on the double lane heading towards Rockhampton.

It is believed traffic is reduced to one lane of traffic as emergency crews work.

Reports indicate there is fluid coming from the vehicle.

No other details are available yet.

12.07pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Reports indicate the crash site is between the Cawarral turn off and the double lanes headed towards Rockhampton.

More to come

Topics:  cawarral crash rockhampton yeppoon road

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Political tensions rise over GKI resort inaction

Political tensions rise over GKI resort inaction

LNP candidate for Keppel wades into the fracas.

MISSING: Have you seen this man?

Blair Delforce has been missing from Emerald since September 20

Man was last seen on September 20

Pauline Hanson visiting Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast today

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson is in CQ to listen to the concerns of locals and push her plans for the region.

Senator will be touring Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast today

Explosions as prime mover fully engulfed in flames

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Crews en route

Local Partners