Paramedics are responding to a motorbike accident involving a 12-year-old boy this afternoon.
UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash

Kaitlyn Smith
19th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
UPDATE: A 12-year-old boy was this afternoon transported to Gladstone Hospital following a motorbike accident on a private residential property.

The incident occurred just before 1.30pm with the boy suffering both neck and back pain.

Paramedics assessed the patient before he being taken to hospital around 2.30pm in a stable condition.

INITIAL: Paramedics are responding to a Marmor property where a young boy has crashed his motorbike.

Initial reports suggest the 12-year-old boy crashed at a North Langmorn Road property.

He is conscious and breathing, but has hit his head and is suffering a neck injury.

More to come.

