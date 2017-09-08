UPDATE: Young gang's violent Rocky motel attack on businessman

A man kicked in the door of a Porky's motel room and assaulted the guest inside.

UPDATE 12.30PM:

THE LURE of a luxury car and the potential wealth of its owner attracted a gang of four wannabe robbers to Rockhampton's Porky's Motel, resulting in a terrifying situation.

Speaking at a press conference at the Rockhampton Police Station this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey detailed the harrowing experience for a visiting Buderim businessman who bravely fought off the young assailants.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said about 9.45pm yesterday, four unknown offenders attended Porky's Motel on George St.

TRACKING GANG: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said they are following up leads to capture the suspects at large. Leighton Smith

"At this time they've knocked on the door of one of the hotel rooms, a 61-year-old resident of one of the hotel rooms has come out a number of times.

"He came out twice, looked around and no one was there."

Snr Sgt Peachey said on the third occasion the man came out, four aboriginal youths believe to be between the ages of 13 and 18 called out to him.

"He's then walked around to the back of his car at which time they've called out threats to him, demanded money and brandished a metal bar," he said.

"He's then tried to decamp to his room where he was chased by one of the offenders - the offender was brandishing a metal bar.

"He's kicked in the door, at this time the 61-year-old male has tried to force the offender back."

It was at this point Snr Sgt Peachey said the man was struck in the face with the metal bar causing him injuries.

"At the time they were making threats to give them some money," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"He was able to fight them off but was struck a number of times by a number of the offenders when he was trying to get the door closed."

According to Snr Sgt Peachey, after offenders fled, the victim along with other hotel guests contacted the police who arrived soon afterwards.

"Since this time we've now taken into custody a 17-year-old male who is currently assisting us with our enquiries and we hope to have further information with regards to this matter shortly."

TRACKING GANG: Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said they are following up leads to capture the suspects at large. Leighton Smith

Snr Sgt Peachey said the youth was located in close proximity in relation to other offences and they were now trying to see whether these matters were linked.

"We do know that we've had a similar complaint just up the road from a nearby business where a car was broken into and we're currently investigating if that was linked at all," he said.

The detective confirmed the crime was opportunistic with the victim, who was in town for the cattle sales, unknown to the youths.

"It appears from what they said that he was targeted because he had a very nice car and they believed he had money because of his car," he said.

"They were unable to steal anything and he's received some quite serious injuries to his face including lacerations and cuts to the head.

"He was transported to the Rocky base hospital for observation and while obviously shaken up, the injuries are not that serious in nature."

Snr Sgt Peachey said the incident as "disgraceful". He said it could have been a lot more serious if the victim hadn't been able to fight the gang off.

He described the three offenders at-large as ATSI males between the age of 13 and 18 with thin builds, fuzzy hair, wearing dark clothing who could potentially still be armed.

"We'll be looking for those persons all day until we bring them to justice," he said.

At the end of the press conference, Snr Sgt Peachey said he had just received an update saying that the suspect they had in custody for other matters had been charged with another break and enter after forensic evidence came back this morning.

Stay tuned for further updates on charges as they come to hand.

INITIAL REPORT 9.15AM:

A YOUNG man kicked in a Rockhampton city motel room door before he attacked a guest to the point he was hospitalised.

Police were called to the incident about 9.45pm last night at Porky's Motel, and paramedics arrived soon after at 10pm.

The victim, a man whose age currently unknown, was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital, though the Queensland Ambulance Service could not provide details of his injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are investigating the matter, and local police are expected to address the media later this morning.

More to come.