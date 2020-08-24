Menu
A young man has assaulted another male in a violent attack near Stockland Shopping Centre.
Breaking

UPDATE: Young man arrested following violent public attack

kaitlyn smith
24th Aug 2020 5:05 PM
UPDATE, 5pm: The young man alleged to have violently attacked another man this afternoon has been detained by police.

It is understood he was taken to Rockhampton Police Station a short time after the assault.

The alleged victim reportedly sustained minor injuries after he was kicked in the head.

Both he and a person believed to be a witness have provided statements to police.

It is understood the young man will likely be charged over the assault.

INITIAL, 2.45pm: A male has been injured by a young man following a violent attack near Stockland Shopping Centre.

The alleged incident occurred just after 2.30pm outside of Mandalay Medical Centre on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

It is believed the suspect kicked the older man in the head.

Circumstances leading up to the physical assault are for unclear.

It is understood the alleged assailant has since been apprehended by police.

Security officers from Stockland Shopping Centre are reportedly assisting the injured man.

QAS are also currently attending the scene.

