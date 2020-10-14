Menu
Two vehicles have collided at Rockhampton City.
News

UPDATE: Young man sustains head injuries in two-car crash

kaitlyn smith
14th Oct 2020 6:13 PM
UPDATE, 6pm: A male in his 20s has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Rockhampton City.

The young man reportedly sustained minor head injuries during the Archer St incident.

He was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle escaped unharmed.

It is understood the vehicles sustained minor damage.

INITIAL, 3pm: Paramedics are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Rockhampton City.

It is understood the incident occurred around 2.30pm on Archer St, near Red Rooster.

A male in his 20s is being assessed by emergency crews.

Early reports suggest only minor injuries have been sustained by both parties.

Minor traffic delays are expected.

More to come.

