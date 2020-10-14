UPDATE: Young man sustains head injuries in two-car crash
UPDATE, 6pm: A male in his 20s has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Rockhampton City.
The young man reportedly sustained minor head injuries during the Archer St incident.
He was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of the second vehicle escaped unharmed.
It is understood the vehicles sustained minor damage.
INITIAL, 3pm: Paramedics are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Rockhampton City.
It is understood the incident occurred around 2.30pm on Archer St, near Red Rooster.
A male in his 20s is being assessed by emergency crews.
Early reports suggest only minor injuries have been sustained by both parties.
Minor traffic delays are expected.
More to come.